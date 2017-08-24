Michigan Bar Owner Avoids Jail For Resisting Arrest In Traffic Stop

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) – An 84-year-old northern Michigan bar owner convicted of resisting arrest during a traffic stop by Michigan State Police that left him injured has avoided jail time.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Larry Sevenski to time served along with $1,800 in fines and costs. He had faced up to two years in prison after a jury convicted him in July.

Troopers said that after they stopped Sevenski on March 17 for failing to signal a turn, he stepped out of his vehicle, approached their patrol car and raised a fist to Trooper Brock Artfitch. The trooper tackled Sevenski, leaving the man hospitalized with a broken arm and bloodied nose.

Sevenski said the troopers were staking out his Antrim County bar, Larry’s Seven-Ski Inn, to catch drunken drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.

