Single-Game Tickets For The Inaugural Season At Little Caesars Arena Go On Sale Monday, Aug. 28 At 10 a.m.

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that single-game tickets for all 2017-18 regular season home games go on sale Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. Limited ticket quantities remain for fans to celebrate the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena and experience the unparalleled fan amenities and innovations throughout the state-of-the-art arena.
The Red Wings’ home schedule for the 2017-18 season features numerous marquee matchups, including the first-ever regular season hockey game at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild; the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) game against the Edmonton Oilers; a clash against the defending Stanley Cup® champion Pittsburgh Penguins on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31); the lone home matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 25; and the Vegas Golden Knights’ first trip to Little Caesars Arena on March 8.
Fans can purchase individual game tickets at the Joe Louis Arena Box Office, online at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service Office at 313-471-7575. The Little Caesars Arena Box Office is set to open in September. Single-game tickets are subject to availability. Four-ticket limit per game. Normal fees apply.