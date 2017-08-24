Suspect Possibly Armed With Machine Gun Wanted In 7-Eleven Shooting

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say one person is in custody but another remains at large following an overnight shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Dearborn Heights.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the 7-Eleven on Cherry Hill near Inkster Road.

Police say they were told that a man armed with possibly a shotgun or machine gun walked into the store and opened fire. The clerk and a customer ran for cover and were not injured.

It’s not yet known if the suspect took anything, but he fled the scene before police arrived.

Armed robber fires "machine gun" in Drbrn Hgts 7-Eleven. Benny Jet (yea, of Benny & The Jets) was inside; hear his 1st hand account @WWJ950. pic.twitter.com/UdydXXeoSY — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) August 24, 2017

Benny Jet, who was inside the store with the clerk, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell the gunman completely caught them by surprise.

“My band’s playing at the Dearborn Firefighter’s Chili Cookoff on Saturday… I have a pile of filers and I’m taping one up in the window — all of a sudden the guy walks in the store and bang, bang, bang! It scares me to death. I run out the store and I dropped all my fliers in there,” said Jet. “This is my neighborhood. I drive down the street, I stop in for a coffee and a paper and all of a sudden, bing, bang, boom, excitement, danger, scary.”

A man described as the getaway driver has been taken into custody. The gunman remains at large.

An investigation is ongoing.

