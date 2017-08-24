Teen Could Be Charged With Murder In Mom’s Fall From Mansion Window

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A 16-year-old boy could be charged with murdering his mother after she was found dead outside of their Farmington Hills mansion early Monday morning.
The teen is currently being held at Oakland County Children’s Village in what’s being called a homicide case.
Detectives were called to the massive home on Howard Street, near Halsted and I-696, where the 35-year-old woman apparently fell out of a window. Investigators then discovered evidence showing her death was not an accident, indicating that she might have been intentionally pushed out of the window.
The cause of death is pending as investigators await toxicology test results.
Police have not yet named the victim or her son.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.