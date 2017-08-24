Up From The Ashes: Samsung Unveils Successor To Note 7 Phone

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Samsung is trying to move past last year’s disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking – and lower battery capacity.

Speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950, CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr said a lot of the new features are easy to use and Samsung didn’t push the envelope.

“Probably the most important thing is its battery has been vouched for by an outside testing firm – so hopefully we won’t have any problems, but a lot of people see this as playing it safe after last year when they really pushed the envelope and then ended up with all this disaster,” said Sherr.

Last year’s Note 7 had to be recalled after dozens spontaneously caught fire because of defective batteries. Samsung responded by subjecting new phones to multiple inspections, including X-rays and stress tests at extreme temperatures. And it’s giving the battery more physical protection, taking up room normally available for the charge.

The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale Sept. 15, about the time Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones.

Like the S8 phones from this past spring, the Note 8 will have an “infinity display” that maximizes screen size by reducing the frame, or bezel, surrounding the display.

