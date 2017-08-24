Police Surround West Bloomfield Home; Residents Urged To Avoid Area

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Local residents are being asked to avoid the area as multiple police officers have surrounded a home in West Bloomfield.
Tipsters calling WWJ Newsradio 950 late Thursday morning reported seeing as many as eight police vehicles, along with EMS and a fire truck, at the scene on Bloomfield Park Dr. off Middle Belt Rd., in the area of Walnut Lake Rd. and Lone Pine.
Witnesses said officers had their guns drawn and pointed at the home.
According to Police Chief Michael Patton, there is a man holed up in the house. He is despondent, Patton said, and police “are going easy with him.”
It’s unclear at this time if the man is suspected of any crime or what else may have promoted the standoff.
There have been no reports of shots fired or any injuries at this time.
