Win Detroit Lions Miller Lite Tap Room Tickets with 97.1 The Ticket!

Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team for your chance to see the Detroit Lions all season. Stop by you could win a pair of tickets to a upcoming Detroit Lions Game in the Miller Lite Tap Room!

Here’s a complete schedule of our upcoming appearances:

August 24, 2017
Buffalo Wild Wings – Southgate
Stop by to win Detroit Lions Miller Lite Tap room Tickets for the game on August 25, 2017!
7-9 p.m.
13655 Eureka Drive
Southgate, MI 48195
Click here for directions.

August 25, 2017 
Celina’s Sports Bar & Grill – Madison Heights 
Stop by to win Detroit Lions Miller Lite Tap room Tickets for the game on September 10, 2017!
7-9 p.m.
623 W Eleven Mile Rd.
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Click here for directions.

August 31, 2017
Doc’s Sports Retreat – Livonia 
Stop by to win Detroit Lions Miller Lite Tap room Tickets for the game on September 10, 2017!
7-9 p.m.
19265 Victor Pkwy.
Livonia, MI 48152
Click here for directions.

Brought to you by your favorite sports bars, Miller Lite and your station for sports… 97.1 The Ticket!

