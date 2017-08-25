Cabrera Suspended Seven Games, Sanchez And Wilson Four

By: Will Burchfield

The league office has spoken in the wake of Thursday’s brouhaha between the Tigers and Yankees.

Three Tigers have been suspended, with Miguel Cabrera receiving the steepest punishment of all those involved: seven games.

Cabrera sparked a melee in the sixth inning when he shoved Yankees’ catcher Austin Romine in the chest and then threw two punches toward his head.

Jack Curry of the YES Network was the first to report the news.

Tigers’ reliever Alex Wilson has been suspended four games and manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended one.

Wilson drilled Todd Frazier in the eighth inning and later admitted it was on purpose, while Ausmus got into a shouting match with Brett Gardner shortly thereafter, which stirred up a dying fracas.

Yankees’ manager Joe Girardi claimed that Ausmus told one of his players, “F*uck you.” Ausmus, for his part, said that was false.

As for the Yankees, Gary Sanchez has received the harshest punishment in the form of a four-game suspension. Sanchez was a loose cannon in the initial melee, landing free punches on Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos, both of whom were defenseless at the time.

Romine, who wrestled Cabrera to the ground and then punched him four or five times in the side, has been suspended two games. That won’t sit well with him — after the game, he said he shouldn’t have been ejected because he was acting in self-defense.

According to Major League Baseball, via Jon Morosi, Cabrera’s punishment was “for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.” Sanchez’s punishment was “for fighting, including throwing punches,” also via Morosi.

Four Yankees were ejected from the game but not suspended: Dellin Betances, Tommy Kahnle, Girardi and bench coach Rob Thompson.