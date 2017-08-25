Detroit Pistons Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will play the first three of its five-game preseason slate at Little Caesars Arena beginning with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, October 4 (7:00 p.m.). Detroit will then host Atlanta on Friday, October 6 (7:00 p.m.) and Indiana on Monday, October 9 (7:00 p.m.). The Pistons travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Tuesday, October 10 (7:00 p.m.) and wrap up the preseason schedule by visiting the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, October 13 (8:30 p.m. ET).

Tickets for all three preseason home games at Little Caesars Arena are available for purchase at the Ticket Store, located in The Palace of Auburn Hills, by calling 248-377-100 and on Pistons.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

Following is the Pistons 2017 preseason schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time):

DETROIT PISTONS 2017 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

October 4 Charlotte Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

October 6 Atlanta Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

October 9 Indiana Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

October 10 at Toronto Air Canada Centre 7:00 p.m.

October 13 at Milwaukee BMO Bradley Center 8:30 p.m.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.