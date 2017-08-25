Detroit Pistons Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will play the first three of its five-game preseason slate at Little Caesars Arena beginning with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, October 4 (7:00 p.m.).  Detroit will then host Atlanta on Friday, October 6 (7:00 p.m.) and Indiana on Monday, October 9 (7:00 p.m.).  The Pistons travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Tuesday, October 10 (7:00 p.m.) and wrap up the preseason schedule by visiting the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, October 13 (8:30 p.m. ET).

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

Following is the Pistons 2017 preseason schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time):

DETROIT PISTONS 2017 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE   OPPONENT                         LOCATION                               TIME

October 4                                          Charlotte                                 Little Caesars Arena                                            7:00 p.m.

October 6                                          Atlanta                                     Little Caesars Arena                                            7:00 p.m.

October 9                                          Indiana                                     Little Caesars Arena                                            7:00 p.m.

October 10                                        at Toronto                               Air Canada Centre                                               7:00 p.m.

October 13                                        at Milwaukee                        BMO Bradley Center                                          8:30 p.m.

 

