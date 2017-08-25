Eminem Forgets Lyrics To ‘Stan’ At Concert, Also Bashes Donald Trump [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

I am a huge fan of Eminem. His first album, The Slim Shady LP, came out while I was in high school and I have been hooked ever since.

There has always been one thing that I have wondered about the man who is arguably the best rapper of all time. How the heck does he remember every lyric to every single song when they are now exactly the easiest songs to remember?

While performing in front of 35,000 people in Glasgow, Scotland, Marshall Mathers forgot the lyrics to one of his biggest hits, ‘Stan.’

You can hear Eminem say, “ah, we gotta run that back.” Without missing a beat though, Eminem bounces back and finished the song.

So, as talented as he is, the guy clearly can from time to time forget a lyric or two.

Eminem also took a moment to say how much he doesn’t like President Donald Trump. “Ladies and gentleman, Scotland might have to be our new home because right now s*** ain’t going so well in the states and I just want to take this moment right now to say mother*** Donald Trump.”

All I want to know is when is Eminem’s new album coming out, and when will be the next time he performs in Detroit?