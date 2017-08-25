Woman Charged With Assault In Fight Over Poor Service At Troy Restaurant

TROY (WWJ) – A young woman has been arrested on assault charges after an argument turned violent at an upscale Troy restaurant.
According to police, patrons complained to a manager, Sunday night, about poor service at McCormick and Schmick’s, a seafood and steak restaurant on Coolidge Highway in Troy.
After the manager apologized to the patrons, police said, an argument started with the server, a 21-year-old Detroit woman.
A fight ensued and the employee reportedly threw a glass at the patrons. During the scuffle, one victim had their necklace broken by the employee and a second victim received bruises on her arm and had her fingernail ripped off, according to police.
The server, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault and battery.
Police say she had misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest for failure to appear in court in other cases in Detroit, Royal Oak and St. Clair Shores.