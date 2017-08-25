Fox To Air Probe Into ‘Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?’ Next Month

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Snoop Dogg (L) and a hologram of deceased Tupac Shakur perform onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network next month will air an investigation into the shooting deaths of rap superstars Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The two-hour special, “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?,” will dig into the entangled murders of these legendary hip-hop adversaries, which remains among the greatest crime mysteries in pop-culture history.

Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997. Two decades later, both crimes remain unsolved.

The program will be anchored by actor-rapper Ice-T and journalist-documentarian Soledad O’Brien. It will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders. Airdate is Sept. 24.

