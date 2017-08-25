I-75 Closed In Southwest Detroit Due To Jackknifed Semi

DETROIT (WWJ) – A jackknifed semi has a section of I-75 shut down in southwest Detroit.

The accident happened early Friday morning on northbound I-75 underneath the Springwells overpass.

Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but it ended with a jackknifed semi-truck

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Northbound I-75 remains closed at Springwells as police investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day.

