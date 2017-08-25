I-75 Closed In Southwest Detroit Due To Jackknifed Semi

DETROIT (WWJ) – A jackknifed semi has a section of I-75 shut down in southwest Detroit.
The accident happened early Friday morning on northbound I-75 underneath the Springwells overpass.
Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but it ended with a jackknifed semi-truck
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Northbound I-75 remains closed at Springwells as police investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
