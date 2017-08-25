CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Mail By Pail Is Name Of The Game For Detroit’s Floating ZIP Code

By Mike Householder, Associated Press

ABOARD THE J.W. WESTCOTT II (AP) – The U.S. has tens of thousands of ZIP codes. Only one of them floats.

The J.W. Westcott II — ZIP code 48222 — delivers mail to passing freighters, serving as a link with land for the sailors who work the region’s trade routes.

“We are the marine delivery here on the Great Lakes,” said owner Jim Hogan, whose great-grandfather, John Ward Westcott, paddled out into the Detroit River in a rowboat to make his first delivery nine years after the Civil War concluded.

Nowadays, the J.W. Westcott Co.’s 45-foot boat delivers not only mail, but also soda, paper towels and other necessities. It does so by cruising out toward its intended target and hoisting the delivery items via rope and bucket — a method affectionately known as “mail by the pail.”

“We laugh and kid ourselves about being in this Star Trek era and still doing it the Flintstone way,” Hogan said.

While he runs the company, Hogan relies on a group of trusted employees to do the sailing.

His right-hand man is 50-year-old Sam Buchanan, who serves as chief captain of the Westcott II and the company’s general manager.

Buchanan, who grew up around the corner from the Westcott Co.’s offices at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, takes his duties seriously.

“We’re entrusted with the U.S. mail, and 140 years later, here we are,” said the man known to many as simply “Captain Sam.”

The company’s current season — its 144th — kicked off in April. It’ll remain available to Great Lakes travelers on a 24-hour basis through Dec. 20.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

