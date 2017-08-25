‘Michigan Matters’ Exclusive: UM AD Warde Manuel Talks Harbaugh, Football

By CBS Detroit

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” in an exclusive wide reaching interview with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discussed prospects for the 2017 football season.

It will be the third season for Coach Jim Harbaugh, who is a former teammate of Manuel’s. Harbaugh, then a senior, was quarterback, and Manuel, a freshmen, was on the defensive line on the team coached by Bo Schembechler.

He said he was entertaining having night games at the Big House this season with the MSU or Minnesota games under consideration.

Manuel, who oversees the department of over 900 student athletes, discussed other sports too.

The round table of Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Michael Rosenberg, sports commentator Terry Foster, and Crain’s Detroit Business Sports Writer Bill Shea, vetted the state of local teams.

Foster discussed the tidings of the Detroit Lions with Martha Ford as new owner of the NFL franchise.

Shea, who covers sports and sports marketing, talked about the impact of Little Caesars Arena on Detroit. All weighed in whether the new arena would help the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings who will play there this fall.

Rosenberg, a former sports writer for Detroit Free Press, talked about the importance of Quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Lions’ playoff prospects.

Also vetted — MSU and UM college hoops.

