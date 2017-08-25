Family Fears Missing 14-Year-Old Redford Girl Being Held Against Her Will

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is now being offered as concern grows for a Redford Township teen now missing for almost a month.

Amyra Porter, 14, disappeared from her home in the 23000 block of Riverpark between Telegraph Road and West Chicago in

Amyra Porter (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Redford on Thursday, July 27. She was seen by her mother at around 4:45 p.m. that day, walking out of the house never to return.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday, family members said the teen is an honor roll student who loves gymnastics and cooking. She is supposed to begin her sophomore year at Redford Thurston High School this year, with hopes of one day becoming a veterinarian.

The family said they have been searching for Porter since the day she disappeared but, even after talking with her friends, neighbors and classmates, there have been no clues as to where she went.

Her father, Darryl Porter said the family fears she was abducted and is being held against her will.

“You got a lot of support, a lot of love for you,” said Darryl Porter. “Whoever has you, please let her loose.”

He brother, Ambrose Taylor, said “Whoever has her please let her go; I beg you,”adding, to his sister: “Your family loves you… We need you.”

Amyra Porter described as a black female, 5’2” tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Family members say they will keep looking for the teen, but they hope the reward money now offered by Crime Stoppers will help bring in some tips from the public.

Anyone with who may have seen this missing teen or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). A tipster’s identity is always 100 percent anonymous.

