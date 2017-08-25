New Trial Begins For Detroit Man Imprisoned 20 Years In Girl’s Beating Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – Today marks the beginning of a Detroit man’s fight to prove he’s innocent in the brutal beating death of a 12-year-old girl two decades ago.

LaMarr Monson was convicted of the second degree murder in 1997 for the death of 12-year-old runaway Christina Brown, who was beaten to death with a porcelain toilet lid. Monson admitted that he had been selling drugs with the girl in the home where her body was found, but said he had nothing to do with her death. He eventually confessed to killing Brown, although many say his confession was coerced, and was sent to prison.

Earlier this year, Monson’s murder conviction was reversed based evidence presented by the Innocence Project. He’ll be returning to a Detroit courtroom Friday for the start of a new trial in the case.

On January 20, 1996 — 11 days before his 24th birthday — Monson emerged as a suspect in Brown’s murder. She had also been stabbed, beaten and strangled. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press at the time, Monson had allegedly argued with the young girl, who was selling crack and marijuana with him shortly before her death.

The night Brown was killed, a neighbor told police she heard Monson drive up, then leave in a rush 45 minutes later.

Piling on the evidence, another neighbor told police Monson banged on his door and asked him to call for help because his girlfriend was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Monson later confessed to killing Brown, who had allegedly convinced people in the neighborhood she was 17.

In 2012, an alleged eyewitness came forward and fingered the man she said was responsible for Brown’s death. Additionally, bloody fingerprint evidence at the crime scene points to someone else, and that evidence corroborated the witness who came forward — leading to Monson’s conviction being reversed and a new trial granted.