Nik Lewis Breaks CFL Career Pass Receptions Record

Filed Under: Montreal Alouettes, Nik Lewis
VANCOUVER, BC - NOVEMBER 30: Craig Butler #28 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats tackles Nik Lewis #82 of the Calgary Stampeders during the 102nd Grey Cup Championship Game at BC Place November 30, 2014 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal slotback Nik Lewis broke the Canadian Football League career pass receptions record Thursday night in the Alouettes’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 35-year-old former Southern Arkansas star caught 10 passes for 88 yards to push his career receptions total to 1,031, two more than the previous mark set by former B.C. Lions receiver Geroy Simon.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that if you keep working it is possible,” Lewis said. “For a kid like me who never thought he’d play professional football, this is a pretty outstanding honor.”

Lewis tied and broke the record on consecutive passes from Darian Durant late in the fourth quarter as Montreal drove to set up the tying field goal.

“On behalf of the CFL family, congratulations to Nik Lewis on setting the new standard when it comes to receptions in our league,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Nik will go down as one of the all-time greats ever to play our game.”

Lewis, from Jacksboro, Texas, is in his third season with Montreal after 11 with the Calgary Stampeders. He helped Calgary win Grey Cup titles in 2008 and 2014.

Justin Medlock won it for Winnipeg with field goal in the second round of overtime.

“I don’t play football to break records, I play to win, and we let another one slip through,” Lewis said. “We just keep doing it.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

