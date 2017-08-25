Pedestrian Struck By Car Along Merriman Road

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Authorities say a pedestrian was struck while walking across Merriman Road before dawn.
The incident happened early Friday morning near Barrington Avenue, just north of Michigan Avenue in Westland.
It appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when they were struck by a Ford Flex. The driver involved stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as serious injuries; their current condition is unknown. No information about their identity was released.
Merriman remains shut down between Avondale and Palmer as police continue to investigate the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
