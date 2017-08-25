Police: Explosive Tossed Into Chapel During Prayer At Dearborn Church

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A Bible was burned, according to police, but no one was hurt when an unknown man tossed an explosive device into a chapel at a Catholic church in Dearborn.

Dearborn police said the suspect walked into the chapel at Church of the Divine Child, on N Silvery Ln. near Ford Rd., where prayer was taking place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and threw what was later determined to be a commercial grade firework.

The firework exploded, police said, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac sedan.

He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair. The vehicle was a newer Cadillac four-door with silver rims. The car had multiple stickers placed on the rear window and rear bumper.

Although no one was injured in the attack, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stressed that this is a very serious case.

“This assailant terrorized the parishioners inside a house of worship with a total disregard for their safety. I am confident based on the surveillance footage that someone will be able to identify the suspect or his vehicle,” Haddad said.

Police said the suspect is also believed be responsible for several similar incidents in Dearborn in past weeks.

Anyone with information about this case is asked call 313-943-2241. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.