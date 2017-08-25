Taco Bell That Serves Alcohol Coming To Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — Would you like a “Twisted Freeze” or beer with your Chalupa? That’s a decision Michigan residents will have to deal with when a new Taco Bell location opens in Royal Oak.

According to a Craigslist job posting, a brand new Taco Bell Cantina location is set to open in Royal Oak. The Taco Bell Cantina locations are best known for offering alcoholic drinks, including beer, wine, sangria and booze-filled slushies.

“We are seeking Team Members to work in our new Taco Bell Cantina location in Royal Oak, Michigan! The Cantina style of restaurant is like the Taco Bell in Las Vegas!” the job posting read.

The store will be located on Main Street south of Fourth Street, according to The Detroit Free Press. It’ll be the first cantina location in Michigan.

It is unclear at this time when this location will officially open.

Dortch Enterprises, who considers themselves a Taco Bell franchisee in Southeastern Michigan, will be operating the new Royal Oak cantina location. The job posting also indicates that Dortch Enterprises is planning on opening 10 new Taco Bell restaurants in the next three years, however, it’s unknown if all will be the cantina style.

The Taco Bell Cantina format also features a different type of menu, including shareable tapas and other interesting items like the Naked Chicken Chalupa. It was announced in May that Taco Bell intends to open 300 more cantina locations across the U.S. by 2022.