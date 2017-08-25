Ann Arbor, Pill Mill, Drug Prescriptions, Oxycodone, Vicodin, Meghnot Clinic, Prison
Two Doctors Get 30 Months In Prison For Role In Ann Arbor ‘Pill Mill’

Ann Arbor, Oxycodone, Pill Mill

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two doctors working out of a clinic in the Ann Arbor area have been sentenced to 30 months in prison for over-prescribing narcotics to clients.

After a multi-week trial, Dr. Anthony Conrardy — of Wisconsin — and Dr. William McCutchen III — of North Carolina — were found guilty of unlawful distributing Oxycodone, Vicodin and other drugs out of the The Meghnot Clinic.

Federal agents discovered the Meghnot Clinic was a “pill mill” after executing a search warrant at the Meghnot Clinic in March of 2015. Arrests were made following the raid.

Evidence showed the clinic charged patients $250 in cash for a 30-day supply of the narcotics — generating roughly $4.5-million in revenue, according to a press release. It’s reported that the clinic prescribed over 1.5 million Oxycodone pills from September of 2011 to March of 2015.

The Meghnot Clinic was owned and operated by Lillian Meghnot, who pleaded guilty to related charges.

