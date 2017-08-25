Warren Mother In Custody After Baby’s Suspicious Death

WARREN (WWJ) – A mother is being questioned by police in Warren after her 8-month-old baby died under suspicious circumstances.
The baby’s remains were discovered Thursday afternoon inside in the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre near 8 Mile Road.
Investigators are calling the death a suspicious drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
The mother has been taken into police custody, although she is not under arrest in the case at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
