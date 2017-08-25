Warren Mother In Custody After Baby’s Suspicious Death

WARREN (WWJ) – A mother is being questioned by police in Warren after her 8-month-old baby died under suspicious circumstances.

The baby’s remains were discovered Thursday afternoon inside in the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre near 8 Mile Road.

Investigators are calling the death a suspicious drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The mother has been taken into police custody, although she is not under arrest in the case at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch