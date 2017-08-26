2 Teen Girls Killed In Flint Hit-And-Run Crash

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two 13-year-old girls have died after being struck by a car in Flint.

The teens were crossing Saginaw Street near Carton on the city’s north side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when they were hit, according to The Flint Journal.

Investigators say the vehicle has been recovered by police but the driver hasn’t been found.

Police believe speed played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 810-237-6811.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

