2 Teen Girls Killed In Flint Hit-And-Run Crash

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two 13-year-old girls have died after being struck by a car in Flint.
The teens were crossing Saginaw Street near Carton on the city’s north side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when they were hit, according to The Flint Journal.
Investigators say the vehicle has been recovered by police but the driver hasn’t been found.
Police believe speed played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 810-237-6811.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.