Ashes Of Marine Dog Buried At Michigan War Dog Memorial

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The ashes of a cancer-stricken service dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines have reached their final resting place.

Corporal Jeff DeYoung and Cena attend the American Humane Association’s 5th Annual Hero Dog Awards 2015 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 19, 2015. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Detroit News and MLive.com report a couple hundred people gathered Saturday for the burial of Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in Oakland County’s Lyon Township. The 10-year-old black lab was interred with other military service dogs.

State Sen. Mike Kowall says Cena “has done a fabulous job” and now “is welcomed home.”

The dog was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until retiring in 2014. Cena became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, the dog’s first wartime partner.

DeYoung organized a celebration last month in Muskegon that drew hundreds before Cena was euthanized at a museum ship and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

