Award Offered For Info That Leads To Arrest In 7-Eleven Armed Robbery

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) — Crime Stoppers is looking for your help in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Dearborn Heights earlier this week.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward to any information that will lead to arrest of the suspect.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the 7-Eleven on Cherry Hill near Inkster Road. Police say the suspect failed at his first attempt to rob the convenience store, so he got a firearm and came back for round two.

He first entered the store with a knife and announced a holdup, but the clerk chased him off with a baseball bat. A little while later the suspect returned, but his time he had a gun and he used it.

“Shots were fired inside. No one was hit, but there’s some pretty shaken up people inside,” Lt. Mark Meyers told WWJ’s Mike Campbell earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was carrying a handgun equipped with a long clip, which slightly resembles a machine gun. After the shooting, the suspect grabbed some liquor bottles, ran out of the store and jumped into a waiting getaway car. Officers eventually caught up with that vehicle nearby in Inkster and after a brief chase, the driver was taken into custody.