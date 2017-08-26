Clinton Township To Host Public Hearing On Medical Marijuana

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Clinton Township is starting to figure out how to adjust to the changing medical marijuana laws in Michigan, with a public hearing planned for this upcoming week.

After forming a “Medical Marijuana Ordinance Exploratory Committee” earlier this year, Clinton Township will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss Michigan’s changing medical marijuana laws.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon spoke live with WWJ Newsradio 950 about the upcoming public hearing. During the interview he made it clear that this hearing is not about recreational marijuana, and strictly focused on medical marijuana.

“This is strictly medical marijuana and how we are going to handle the five categories that we have to decide on by Dec. 15,” Cannon said. “Every community in the state has to decide if they are going to allow growing, processing, testing, transporting or selling of medical marijuana in their community, and we have done about a four month study now. We’ve talked to many experts on both sides of the issue.”

With this decision looming, three experts will be present at the upcoming meeting this week, including a doctor, lawyer and consultant.

Cannon said each three will present their findings at the meeting in a professional manner on the pros and cons of each category. Each will be given 15 minutes to speak, and then it will be opened up to the public who will get a maximum of three minutes to speak their minds and ask questions.

Not many medical marijuana shops are currently opened in Clinton Township thanks to moratorium, but there has been some complaints about people growing marijuana in their homes. Cannon said it’s time to figure out what is best for the community and that’s why a meeting will be held this week.

“Tuesday night is designed to let our residents know what the temperature (is on this subject) in Clinton Township,” Cannon said.

The meeting runs from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday. It’ll take place at the University Center of Macomb Community College, located on Garfield Road near Hall Road. The hearing is open to the public with the first 270 being admitted.