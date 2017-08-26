Drunken Driver Causes Crash With Patrol Vehicle in Macomb County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A drunken driver running a red light has resulted in a crash that damaged a police vehicle and hospitalized the officer.
Police say at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, a Macomb County Sheriff’s Officer struck another vehicle — a 2010 Ford Escape — while responding to a call. The patrol vehicle was traveling south bound on Van Dyke Road when it struck the 2010 Ford Escape traveling west bound on 29 Mile Road. Through an investigation it was determined that the driver of the 2010 Ford Escape was under the influence of alcohol and proceeded through a red light as the officer approached the intersection.
The driver of the 2010 Ford Escape — a 27-year-old female from Sterling Heights — was taken into custody after blowing a .12 BAC during a Data Master Breath Test.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, along with one passenger, of the 2010 Ford Escape were not injured.
This investigation is on-going at this time.