Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Drunk Driver, Police Crash, Washington Township
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Drunken Driver Causes Crash With Patrol Vehicle in Macomb County

Filed Under: drunk driver, Macomb County Sheriffs Office, police crash, Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A drunken driver running a red light has resulted in a crash that damaged a police vehicle and hospitalized the officer.

Police say at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, a Macomb County Sheriff’s Officer struck another vehicle — a 2010 Ford Escape — while responding to a call. The patrol vehicle was traveling south bound on Van Dyke Road when it struck the 2010 Ford Escape traveling west bound on 29 Mile Road. Through an investigation it was determined that the driver of the 2010 Ford Escape was under the influence of alcohol and proceeded through a red light as the officer approached the intersection.

The driver of the 2010 Ford Escape — a 27-year-old female from Sterling Heights — was taken into custody after blowing a .12 BAC during a Data Master Breath Test.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, along with one passenger, of the 2010 Ford Escape were not injured.

This investigation is on-going at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch