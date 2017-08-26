Hurricane Harvey, Ann Arbor, Corpus Christi, Storm
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Local Woman Returns From Texas To Avoid Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: Ann Arbor, Corpus Christi, Hurricane Harvey, storm

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) — Hurricane Harvey settled over the Texas Gulf Coast this morning, lashing the shore with damaging winds and dumping torrents of rain.

A Metro Detroit woman — who recently moved to Corpus Christi, Texas for her dream job — is now fleeing back to Michigan thanks to Hurricane Harvey. Lynn May left her home in Ann Arbor about one month ago for the new governmental position in Corpus Christi, but is now back on her way home to the Mitten state.

gettyimages 839571694 Local Woman Returns From Texas To Avoid Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I immediately packed up, grabbed a couple of items and headed north,” Lynn told WWJ’s Chrystal Knight.

May drove to San Antonio where she thought she’d be safe but after hearing the news of widespread flooding expected in that area she hopped on an Amtrak and headed back to Michigan.

“I parked my car in a parking structure and I parked all the way at the top,” Lynn said. “Bought a ticket out of San Antonio to Chicago. I’ll be in Chicago for six hours then I’ll be heading back to Ann Arbor.”

She added that she is hoping to head back to Corpus Christi in a couple of weeks.

The Associated Press recently reported that the storm has spun deeper into Texas and unloaded extraordinary amounts of rain Saturday. This coming after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline of Corpus Christi in a blow that killed at least one person and injured up to 14.

gettyimages 839599554 Local Woman Returns From Texas To Avoid Hurricane Harvey

People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Henry are seen August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

The lone fatality confirmed so far was a person caught in a fire at home during the storm.

At this time authorities don’t know the full scope of damage because weather conditions prevented emergency crews from getting into the hardest-hit places. Approximately 300,000 are without power at this time, and officials believe it will take several days before it is restored.

Hurricane Harvey was listed as a Category 4 storm when it struck land. The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch