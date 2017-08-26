Local Woman Returns From Texas To Avoid Hurricane Harvey

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) — Hurricane Harvey settled over the Texas Gulf Coast this morning, lashing the shore with damaging winds and dumping torrents of rain.

A Metro Detroit woman — who recently moved to Corpus Christi, Texas for her dream job — is now fleeing back to Michigan thanks to Hurricane Harvey. Lynn May left her home in Ann Arbor about one month ago for the new governmental position in Corpus Christi, but is now back on her way home to the Mitten state.

“I immediately packed up, grabbed a couple of items and headed north,” Lynn told WWJ’s Chrystal Knight.

May drove to San Antonio where she thought she’d be safe but after hearing the news of widespread flooding expected in that area she hopped on an Amtrak and headed back to Michigan.

“I parked my car in a parking structure and I parked all the way at the top,” Lynn said. “Bought a ticket out of San Antonio to Chicago. I’ll be in Chicago for six hours then I’ll be heading back to Ann Arbor.”

She added that she is hoping to head back to Corpus Christi in a couple of weeks.

The Associated Press recently reported that the storm has spun deeper into Texas and unloaded extraordinary amounts of rain Saturday. This coming after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline of Corpus Christi in a blow that killed at least one person and injured up to 14.

The lone fatality confirmed so far was a person caught in a fire at home during the storm.

At this time authorities don’t know the full scope of damage because weather conditions prevented emergency crews from getting into the hardest-hit places. Approximately 300,000 are without power at this time, and officials believe it will take several days before it is restored.

Hurricane Harvey was listed as a Category 4 storm when it struck land. The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida.

