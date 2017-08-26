Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Looks To Hire New Deputies

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add qualified and motivated people to their team.

The sheriff’s office is holding a recruitment event on Saturday Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the newly opened Cabela’s in Chesterfield Township.

If you’ve ever thought about joining a police force, you’re invited to come out and meet deputies who work in a variety of units including the K-9 unit, crime scene unit, traffic bureau, marine patrol, SWAT team, mounted division, aviation unit and ATV division.

The public is also invited to watch a K-9 demonstration, and there will also be a bounce house for kids.

The sheriff’s office offers numerous benefits including health insurance, dental, vision, vacation, sick days, holiday bonuses, 401K, deferred compensation, and overtime opportunities. Dispatchers earn a salary of $48,524 and Correctional Deputies earn a salary of $49,494.

Cabela’s is located at 45959 Town Center Boulevard, Chesterfield Township, 48051.

