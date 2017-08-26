ATV Crash, Fatal Crash, Michigan State Troopers, Detroit

Teen Killed In ATV Crash During Chase With State Troopers

Filed Under: ATV Crash, detroit, fatal crash, Michigan State Troopers

DETROIT (WWJ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred early Saturday evening at Rossini Drive and Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. a 15-year-old male lost his life when he crashed his four-wheeler ATV into the rear-end of a pickup truck during a police chase. Troopers tried to stop the ATV from reckless driving, however, when the patrol vehicles’ sirens were turned on the ATV driver refused to stop.

The troopers pursued the ATV east down Rossini Drive, and once they approached Gratiot Avenue the ATV lost control as it jumped onto the sidewalk and crashed into the rear-end of a pickup truck.

Troopers attempted to treat the boy, but he was later pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital.

The boy’s identity has not been released as an investigation continues.

