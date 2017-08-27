TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats, September 1-4, 2017

The 20th Annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort takes place in Downtown Royal Oak. The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro-Detroit. Each year international, regional and local attractions at the festival make the City of Royal Oak the premier destination for Labor Day weekend.

In 2016, over 400,000 visitors attended the festival and over $350K was raised for local charities.  Festival admission is $3 until 3pm, $5 after 3pm, and $7 after 5pm on Saturday, Sunday & Monday.  Ford Arts, Beats & Eats is free to enter until 5pm on Friday only. Admission on Friday after 5pm is $7.

  1. Dan Pieniak says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Worst ever art festival in the Detroit area – you have to pay to park, to get in and do not even try to bring an open bottle of water in – No you cannot. And if you want a bottle of water, you have to by those silly tickets, that works out to be about $3.70 a bottle. I went to this last year… but never again.

