Police Searching For Woman In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Minivan Driver

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for answers into what led to an early morning fatal shooting. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a man was driving a white Ford Windstar minivan near Mack and Seneca, when he was shot.
According to police, 27-year-old Menayette Yeager, fired multiple shots at the motorist, striking him and causing him to loose control of the minivan and hit a brick wall.
Investigators say the victim is between 25 and 30 years-old. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
If you have any information about this incident or know the whereabouts of Menayette Yeager you are asked to contact Detroit police.
