Unidentified Man Found Shot To Death In Detroit Alley

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating death of a man whose body was found in an alley on the city’s east side.
Police say they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. Monday about an “unresponsive man” found in the area of St. Aubin and E. Outer Drive.
Investigators arriving at the scene discovered that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, had died of gunshot wounds. Early Monday afternoon police were still working to identify him.
With an investigation just getting underway, police said there have been no arrests in the case and there is no word on possible suspects or a motive at this time.