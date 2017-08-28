TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Colts Make Trade With Jets, Release Veteran Punter Locke

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts traded long snapper Thomas Hennessy to the New York Jets for safety Ronald Martin and released veteran punter Jeff Locke on Monday.

Hennessy was an undrafted rookie from Duke.

Martin was on the Jets’ practice squad each of the past two seasons and played in 11 games. He recorded two tackles.

The move with Locke was a surprise. He was one of Indy’s first signings in free agency and was expected to replace Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee, who retired.

In three preseason games, Locke averaged 43.5 yards on 11 punts and also kicked off. The only other punter on the roster is undrafted rookie Rigoberto Sanchez, who had 10 punts for an average of 41.3 yards.
