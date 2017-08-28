Hurricane Harvey: Ways You Can Help In Houston

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hurricane Harvey continues to dump historic levels of rainfall on the Houston area and it’s not expected to let up for days. Thousands of people scrambled for safety as rising water flooded homes, senior care facilities and challenged first responders who could not keep up with the overwhelming demand for help.
The National Weather Service says flooding isn’t expected to peak until Wednesday or Thursday.
Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, telling CBSNews at a Monday morning briefing. “Harvey is still a dangerous and historic storm.”
———–
Two organizations: American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.
Ways you can help those in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey:
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Visit redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
SALVATION ARMY
Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmy.com.