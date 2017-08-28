TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Lions Sign Free Agent DT Derrick Lott

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent DT Derrick Lott. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have placed DT Jordan Hill (bicep) on Reserve-Injured.

Lott comes to the Detroit after most recently spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders during the 2016 preseason.

Prior to 2016, he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad during the 2015 season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Chattanooga with the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

