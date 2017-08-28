Macomb County Deputy Recovering After Crash With Alleged Drunken Driver

WASHINGTON TWP. (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says an injured deputy has been released from the hospital and continues to recover at home following a crash over the weekend
A 27-year-old Sterling Heights woman was arrested after investigators say she ran a red light in her 2010 Ford Edge while driving drunk in Washington Township, early Saturday morning.
According to investigators, the woman was hit by a deputy’s vehicle after she failed to stop at the intersection of Van Dyke and 29 Mile Road. The deputy, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was taken by EMS to Troy Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver and her passenger were not hurt.
A Data Master Breath Test showed the woman had a .12 BAC at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said, which is well above Michigan’s legal limit for driving.
As an investigation continued on Monday the Sheriff’s Office released dash cam video and photos from the crash.
Charges are pending. No names have been released.
This happened on Sat. and the names is still not released. Why?