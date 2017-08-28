Feds Charge Macomb County Contractor In Kickback Scheme

DETROIT (WWJ) – New charges announced in the FBI’s wide-ranging corruption investigation centered in Macomb Township.
The charge is in connection to cash kickbacks to an elected Macomb Township official.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 51-year-old contractor Christopher Sorrentino allegedly accepted a large amount of cash from the unnamed official, who then directed Sorrentino to pay him $66,000.
It’s alleged that Sorrentino wrote seven checks, each just under $10,000 a piece, to avoid filing a currency transaction report.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Feds Charge 2nd Official In Macomb County Corruption Probe
Supervisor Charged With Bribery As Feds Continue To Investigate Corruption In Macomb County
In October, the government charged 43-year-old Macomb Township Trustee Clifford Freitas with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and including demanding and accepting money in exchange for votes as a trustee.
In May, Charles “Chuck” Rizzo Jr., who headed up Rizzo Environmental Services, was charged with five counts of bribery and three counts of conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with garbage contracts in Clinton, Macomb, and Chesterfield Townships.