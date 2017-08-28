TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Maize Michigan Uniforms Shown On Sales Racks [PHOTO]

Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Michigan preaches tradition with everything they do.

Over the weekend it appears that tradition will go out the window.

The photo below shows maize Michigan uniforms on a sales rack, which might be the uniform that Michigan could wear for one game this season.

Earlier this year Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated that the team would wear an alternate uniform this season that he had helped design.

According to MLive.com, former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis talked about an all maize uniform:

“He knows what he’s doing. … He actually has talked about (an all maize) look (hypothetically). Hey, with the color rush in the NFL and stuff like that — yeah, he’s talked about that. Just joking around. Nothing too serious. It’s not like we’re sitting down to custom design a whole new jersey, but it’s exciting to see what he thinks about. He can think a lot of stuff up.”

Below is mock up of what the entire uniform could look like.

Do you like this look if Michigan were to take the field in these uniforms?

