Tips Wanted In Case Of Missing 13-Year-Old Girl [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl.
Ramona Hudgens was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, in the 1600 block of St. Mary’s in Detroit. She had been removed by Child Protective Service from her father’s home, according to police, and it’s believed that she may now be in his care.
Police said this is the second time she has run away.
Hudgens is a black female with black hair she wears braided into a ponytail. Police said she is believed to be in good physical and good mental condition.
Anyone who may have seen this missing teen or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640.