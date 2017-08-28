CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Small Plane Destroyed, 2 Injured In Crash Near Gaylord

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a small plane with two people aboard has crashed near Gaylord in northern Michigan.

A shocking photo posted by the Petoskey News-Review from the scene in Bagley Township, near the Michaywé Pines golf course, showed the Cessna 180 crushed and in pieces.

As bad as it appeared, officials told the newspaper the plane’s pilot and a passenger were both alert and speaking when found by emergency personnel. Both were taken away on stretchers to Otsego Memorial Hospital where their conditions were not immediately known.

According to witnesses, the plane hit some trees before landing upside down in a field south of Gaylord about 1 p.m. Monday.
Jerry Peck, who owns a storage building nearby, said he “heard the sputtering and sputting and then a hellacious crash noise.”

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The names of those injured were not released.

