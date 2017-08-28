TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Police: Ypsi Township Teen Robbed Of Cash, Cellphone At Gunpoint

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A teen in Ypsilanti Township was the victim of an armed robbery over the weekend according to police.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office tells WWJ the 14-year-old was approached Friday night by two older teens in the area of Sunnygen and Nash. One of the teens showed the victim a handgun, which was in his waistband, before demanding cash and the victim’s cellphone before taking off in the area of Sunnygen and Nash.

Both suspects described as 18-year-old black males, one wearing a red shirt, the other black in color, one of the suspects was also wearing a hat.

It is not known if the suspects and victim knew each other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch