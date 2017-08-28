Police: Ypsi Township Teen Robbed Of Cash, Cellphone At Gunpoint

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A teen in Ypsilanti Township was the victim of an armed robbery over the weekend according to police.
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office tells WWJ the 14-year-old was approached Friday night by two older teens in the area of Sunnygen and Nash. One of the teens showed the victim a handgun, which was in his waistband, before demanding cash and the victim’s cellphone before taking off in the area of Sunnygen and Nash.
Both suspects described as 18-year-old black males, one wearing a red shirt, the other black in color, one of the suspects was also wearing a hat.
It is not known if the suspects and victim knew each other.