Saban: Alabama’s Davis Out Of Hospital After Getting Shot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.

Davis was shot in the right leg outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning. Saban said Monday he’s getting treatment and is “day to day” for Saturday’s opener for the top-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 3 Florida State.

Saban says he’s not happy about them being out that late but that “it doesn’t seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late.”

The 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis is battling with Joshua Frazier for a starting defensive end spot. He played in seven games as a freshman.

A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s spokesman said Sunday that a 20-year-old was shot in the right leg Sunday morning and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to AP that Davis was the victim .
