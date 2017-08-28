Police: Trio Steals $5,000 In Merchandise From Somerset Mall

TROY (WWJ) – A woman is facing charges and two men are being sought as an investigation continues into thefts as the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Troy police responded to a call to the mall, late last month, after a one of a trio of suspected shoplifters was detained by management at Versace store. The 25-year-old Flint woman initially gave a false name, according to police, but eventually admitted to investigators she’d been helping two male suspects to steal $4,245 worth of merchandise by distracting a salesperson at the high-end boutique.

Found in that suspect’s possession was a shopping bag that contained $510 worth of merchandise that police discovered had earlier been stolen from Fossil, another store in the mall.

The woman, police said, claimed that she did not know the two men who’d forced her to be a “duck” during their criminal activity, adding that the bag of stolen items belonged to one of the male suspects who forced her to carry it. She was released pending further investigation. Her name has not been released.

Police said the case would be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.