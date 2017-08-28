TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Police: Trio Steals $5,000 In Merchandise From Somerset Mall

Filed Under: Troy

TROY (WWJ) – A woman is facing charges and two men are being sought as an investigation continues into thefts as the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Troy police responded to a call to the mall, late last month, after a one of a trio of suspected shoplifters was detained by management at Versace store. The 25-year-old Flint woman initially gave a false name, according to police, but eventually admitted to investigators she’d been helping two male suspects to steal $4,245 worth of merchandise by distracting a salesperson at the high-end boutique.

Found in that suspect’s possession was a shopping bag that contained $510 worth of merchandise that police discovered had earlier been stolen from Fossil, another store in the mall.

The woman, police said, claimed that she did not know the two men who’d forced her to be a “duck” during their criminal activity, adding that the bag of stolen items belonged to one of the male suspects who forced her to carry it. She was released pending further investigation. Her name has not been released.

Police said the case would be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch