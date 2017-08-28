State Trooper Tased Teen On ATV Before He Crashed, Died While Fleeing Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended after it was discovered he used a Taser on a teen, causing a fatal crash over the weekend.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Rossini Drive and Gratiot Avenue in northeast Detroit.

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop the 15-year-old driver of an ATV 4-wheeler for reckless driving. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but the ATV driver refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit eastbound on Rossini.

At some point during the chase, one of the troopers deployed a Taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave., the teen lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but were unsuccessful. The boy was then taken to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time what criminal charges the trooper involved may face.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw says — to avoid the appearance of collusion — a State Police Investigative Response Unit from Lansing is handing the ongoing investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Shaw said investigators are reviewing video from squad car cams and continue to seek tips from the public in the case

“There were quite a few people that were out on the scene that left prior to law enforcement being able to talk to them,” Shaw said. “So we’re hoping that if they were on the scene and did witness what occurred out there that they would give us a call.”

Police are not releasing the name of the trooper, a 5-year-veteran of the force, or the teen at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.