Another Team Is Interested In Verlander, MLB Insider Says

DETROIT — The Justin Verlander trade talk is once again heating up, according to one MLB insider.

It seems like this story has been resurfacing every other week so it’s only fitting that we are talking about a possible Verlander trade again. However, it appears it’s a new team that is interested in the six-time All-Star.

It’s been previously reported that the Houston Astros were interested in Verlander, however, Jon Morosi of MLB Network says another club has “emerged as a possible suitor.”

Trade interest in Justin Verlander has increased this week; a team other than #Astros has emerged as possible suitor, source says. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 29, 2017

Morosi didn’t provide details on who the other team could be, but many have begun to speculate on Twitter. The most common teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.

The Tigers and Astros were reportedly in talks for Verlander earlier this month. Tigers General Manager Al Avila spoke with 97.1 The Ticket hosts Jamie Samuelsen and Jeff Riger last week about the possibility of a Verlander trade but didn’t seem confident it would happen during the season.

“Anything is possible,” Avila told Jamie and Riger. “You can’t say no because anything is possible at this point. I would say the probabilities are minimal.

“In the winter time it could be different because some teams will then readjust their budgets. They will try to move money, move some contracts to create a space for another player to come in. If they are able to do that then maybe at that point they can go out and get a guy like Justin Verlander or any player who has a big contract.”

If this mystery team is serious about landing the former MVP, they’ll have to move fast. The deadline to make a deal and have a player eligible for the postseason roster is Thursday.

Verlander’s recent hot streak may be the reason why another team has thrown its hat into the ring. In his last six starts, Verlander is 4-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 47 strikeouts. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of those starts and has given up more than two earned runs only once during this stretch.

Verlander’s next scheduled start is tomorrow against the Colorado Rockies. If he is randomly scratched from the start, you’ll know why.