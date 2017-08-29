TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Browns Coach Doesn’t Deny Team Trying To Trade CB Haden

Filed Under: cleveland browns, JOE HADEN

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coach Hue Jackson isn’t denying a report that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade cornerback Joe Haden.

CBSSports.com reported that the Browns are “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Jackson said he wants Haden on his defense, but he deferred to Sashi Brown, the team’s top front-office executive, to make decisions that help the Browns.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

Haden is due to make $11.1 million this season. He signed a five-year, $67.5 million extension in 2014. The Browns could be looking to unload his contract and possibly add a wide receiver.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.
