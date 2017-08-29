Inkster Man Charged With Arson At Divine Child Church In Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – An Inkster man is facing felony charges, accused of setting off an explosion in a Dearborn church.
According to police, 43-year-old David Cerne entered Divine Child Catholic Church, on N. Silvery Ln. near Ford Rd., last Wednesday and lit commercial-grade fireworks, throwing them into the chapel.
The sparks burned a Bible and damage walls, floors and other surfaces. Although people were praying in the chapel at the time of the incident, no one was injured.
“This assailant terrorized the parishioners inside a house of worship with a total disregard for their safety,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said, in a statement.
Just a couple of hours after video and photos of Cerne and his vehicle were released to the media, police were able to identify him and make an arrest.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Cerne will be arraigned in 19th District Court Wednesday on three counts: third degree arson, arson prep to burn real property and malicious destruction of property.
Police have not revealed a possible motive in the case, but said Cerne is believed to have carried out a similar attack at a nearby liquor store.