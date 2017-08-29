TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Giants Waive Odighizuwa A Day After His PED Suspension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa a day after the NFL suspended him for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Giants announced the move Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction,” general manager Jerry Reese said, “but we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward.”

Odighizuwa was the Giants’ third-round draft choice in 2015, out of UCLA. In two seasons with the team, he played in 18 games and had four tackles (three solo) on defense, and two tackles on special teams.

He saw limited action in each of the Giants’ first three preseason games and was not credited with a tackle.

Odighizuwa did not participate in most of the team’s spring drills, including a mandatory minicamp.
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

